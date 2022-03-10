Philippines says a dozen new mines, mostly nickel, to be on stream this year

Enrico Dela Cruz
About 12 new metallic mines in the Philippines are expected to be on stream starting this year, mostly nickel projects, adding to a "bright" outlook for a sector enjoying cash windfall from high prices, the local industry regulator said on Friday.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau also said in a report the Philippines' nickel output last year totalled 386,359 tonnes, 17% higher than the previous year's production and the highest in six years.

