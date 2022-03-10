Philippines says a dozen new mines, mostly nickel, to be on stream this year

MANILA, March 11 (Reuters) - About 12 new metallic mines in the Philippines are expected to be on stream starting this year, mostly nickel projects, adding to a "bright" outlook for a sector enjoying cash windfall from high prices, the local industry regulator said on Friday.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau also said in a report the Philippines' nickel output last year totalled 386,359 tonnes, 17% higher than the previous year's production and the highest in six years.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

