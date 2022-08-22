Philippines' San Miguel buys state firm's reserve gas for $1.2 bln

Contributor
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ROMEO RANOCO

Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp said on Monday its subsidiary had acquired the reserve gas of the Philippine National Oil Corp for $1.2 billion.

Adds details on use of gas

MANILA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp SMC.PS said on Monday its subsidiary had acquired the reserve gas of the Philippine National Oil Corp for $1.2 billion.

San Miguel said the gas, sourced from a gas field near the South China Sea, will fuel its 1,200-megawatt power plant until 2024.

The Southeast Asian nation will need to import liquefied natural gas in the future as its only major gas field is expected to run dry by 2027, based on the government's projection.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by John Geddie)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More