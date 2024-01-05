Philippines remains open to diplomatic discussions with China - national security adviser

Adds details and quote, paras 2-4

MANILA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Philippines remains open to diplomatic discussions with China and believes both nations can achieve a resolution through peaceful dialogue that serves their best interests, its national security adviser said in a statement on Friday.

Eduardo Ano's remarks came after a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday described the Philippines' recently concluded joint patrols with the United States in the South China Sea as "provocative" and "irresponsible".

"Our joint patrols with the United States and potential future activities with other allies countries shows our mutual commitment to a rules-based international order and for promoting peace and stability of the region," Ano said.

China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to queries on Ano's remarks.

(Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales, Editing by Devjyot Ghoshal)

