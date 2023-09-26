News & Insights

Philippines rejects all bids for 2026 T-bond re-issue

September 26, 2023 — 01:08 am EDT

Written by Enrico Dela Cruz for Reuters ->

MANILA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Philippines' Bureau of the Treasury said it rejected all bids at Tuesday's auction for a re-issue of three-year T-bonds maturing in 2026.

The average yield would have gone up to 6.482%, from 6.222% previously, had the bureau decided to accept bids totalling 27.643 billion pesos ($485.90 million), below its 30 billion pesos offer.

