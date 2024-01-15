News & Insights

Philippines reaffirms 'One China policy' after Marcos congratulates Taiwan's Lai

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

January 15, 2024 — 09:22 pm EST

MANILA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Philippines' foreign ministry on Tuesday reaffirmed the country's "One China policy" after its president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., congratulated Taiwan's new leader Lai Ching-te.

Marcos on Monday congratulated Lai for winning Taiwan's election, referring to him as its next president.

The Philippines foreign ministry said the congratulatory message was Marcos' way of recognising the Philippines and Taiwan's "mutual interests", including the 200,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the democratically governed island.

"The message of President Marcos congratulating the new president was his way of thanking them for hosting our OFWs and holding a successful democratic process. Nevertheless, the Philippines reaffirms its One China Policy," the statement said.

The Southeast Asian nation, which has expressed concerns over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, has ties with Taipei, with its Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taiwan serving as a de facto embassy. (Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor) ((mikhail.flores@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: PHILIPPINES TAIWAN/ (CORRECTED, UPDATE 1)

