Philippines raises an initial $2.9 bln from retail bond sale

The Philippines' Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) said it raised an initial 162.72 billion pesos ($2.90 billion) in an auction on Tuesday of 2028 retail treasury bonds targeted at individual investors, with the coupon rate fixed at 5.75%.

Holders of previously issued fixed-rate treasury notes maturing this year and in 2023 can also swap their holdings for the peso-denominated retail bonds, the BTr said in a notice.

($1 = 56.2000 Philippine pesos)

