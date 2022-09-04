Philippines raises $7.4 billion via retail treasury bond issue

MANILA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Philippines has raised 420.45 billion pesos ($7.39 billion) from a retail treasury bond offering that ended on Sept. 2, National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said on Monday.

The peso-denominated retail bonds due in 2028, which pay a coupon of 5.75%, were the first such issue under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. It included a swap offer for holders of existing notes maturing this year and in 2023.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

