Philippines raises $7.4 billion via retail treasury bond issue

Contributor
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ

The Philippines has raised 420.45 billion pesos ($7.39 billion) from a retail treasury bond offering that ended on Sept. 2, National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said on Monday.

MANILA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Philippines has raised 420.45 billion pesos ($7.39 billion) from a retail treasury bond offering that ended on Sept. 2, National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said on Monday.

The peso-denominated retail bonds due in 2028, which pay a coupon of 5.75%, were the first such issue under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. It included a swap offer for holders of existing notes maturing this year and in 2023.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com; +63 939 3358559;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More