Philippines raises $611 mln via 2034 T-bond re-issue

MANILA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Following are the results of the Philippine Bureau of the Treasury's (BTr) auction of re-issued 2034 T-bonds on Tuesday:
* BTr fully awards 35 billion pesos ($610.50 million) offer
* Average yield 8.168%
* Tenders total 80.953 billion pesos
* Bonds were originally issued in 2009
* Details on the BTr's website
($1 = 57.3300 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz)
