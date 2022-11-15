Philippines raises $611 mln via 2034 T-bond re-issue

November 15, 2022 — 12:09 am EST

Written by Enrico Dela Cruz for Reuters ->

MANILA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Following are the results of the Philippine Bureau of the Treasury's (BTr) auction of re-issued 2034 T-bonds on Tuesday:

* BTr fully awards 35 billion pesos ($610.50 million) offer

* Average yield 8.168%

* Tenders total 80.953 billion pesos

* Bonds were originally issued in 2009

* Details on the BTr's website

($1 = 57.3300 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

