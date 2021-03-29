Philippines raises $500 mln via discount Samurai bond - IFR

Samurai issue is a discount bond with 0.001% coupon - IFR

MANILA, March 30 (Reuters) - The Philippines has raised 55 billion yen ($500.5 million) from a three-year Samurai bond offering, IFR financial news service reported on Tuesday, marking the country's first commercial borrowing transaction in the overseas market this year.

The note, which has a coupon set at 0.001%, is a discount bond, which IFR described as "an unusual structure in the cross-border yen bond market".

Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said now was a good time to borrow offshore, "while rates are still relatively low", though he gave no further details about the Samurai bond offer.

The Philippines, one of Asia's most-active sovereign bond issuers, plans to raise as much as $5.5 billion from the commercial debt markets this year to plug a budget deficit that covers the government's pandemic response measures, including vaccine purchases and flagship infrastructure projects.

Last month the government raised 411.6 billion pesos ($8.5 billion) of fresh funds from the sale of three-year retail bonds in the domestic market.

SMBC Nikko was the sole lead manager and bookrunner for the Samurai bond issue, which is the first such offer from the Philippines since its previous 92-billion yen deal in 2019, IFR said.

Moody's Investors Service assigned a senior unsecured rating of Baa2 to the issue, saying the proceeds were intended for general purposes, including budgetary support and repayment of a portion of maturing government borrowings.

