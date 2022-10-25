Philippines raises $444 mln via 2035 T-bond re-issue

MANILA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Following are the results of the Philippine Bureau of the Treasury's (BTr) auction of re-issued 2035 T-bonds on Tuesday:

* BTr awards 26.139 billion pesos ($444.39 million), below 35 billion pesos offer

* Avg yield 7.887%

* Tenders total 46.988 billion pesos

* Bonds were originally issued in 2010

* Details on the BTr's website

($1 = 58.8200 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz)

