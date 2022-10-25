Philippines raises $444 mln via 2035 T-bond re-issue

Contributor
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Published

Following are the results of the Philippine Bureau of the Treasury's (BTr) auction of re-issued 2035 T-bonds on Tuesday:

MANILA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Following are the results of the Philippine Bureau of the Treasury's (BTr) auction of re-issued 2035 T-bonds on Tuesday:

* BTr awards 26.139 billion pesos ($444.39 million), below 35 billion pesos offer

* Avg yield 7.887%

* Tenders total 46.988 billion pesos

* Bonds were originally issued in 2010

* Details on the BTr's website

($1 = 58.8200 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com; +63 939 3358559;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More