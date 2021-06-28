Philippines raises $3 bln via dual-tranche global bond issue

10.5-year bond issue raises $750 million

MANILA, June 29 (Reuters) - The Philippines, one of Asia's most-active sovereign bond issuers, said on Tuesday it has sold $3 billion worth of global bonds in a dual-tranche offering, raising extra cash for budgetary support.

The Philippines aimed to raise as much as $5.5 billion from commercial debt markets this year to plug a budget deficit that covers the government's pandemic response measures, including vaccine purchases and flagship infrastructure projects.

Its offer of 10.5-year bonds raised $750 million, while the 25-year tranche raised $2.25 billion, the Department of Finance said in a statement.

The 10.5-year bonds were priced at 60 basis points over the benchmark U.S. Treasury with a coupon of 1.95%, tighter by 30 bps than the initial pricing guidance. The 25-year tranche was priced at 3.25% with a coupon of 3.20%, also 30 bps tighter than the guidance.

The deal follows the government's $2.75-billion global bond offering in December, and the $500-million Samurai bond and $2.5-billion Euro bond sales earlier this year.

"(It) highlights the continuing confidence of the international investor community in the Philippines," Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said.

National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said "the heavy bias towards the 25-year offering underscores the enduring attractiveness of Philippine credit even against the many waves of tribulations stemming from this pandemic".

"Investors see our economic revival is imminent, strong, and long-lasting," she said.

The Bank of China, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, MUFG Securities, Standard Chartered Bank, and UBS were joint bookrunners for the transaction.

