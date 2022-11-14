Philippines raises $150 mln via T-bill auction

MANILA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Following are the results of the Philippine Bureau of the Treasury's (BTr) auction of T-bills on Monday:
* BTr awards total of 8.6 billion pesos ($149.93 million) vs 15 billion pesos offer)
* BTr awards 5 billion pesos of 91-day T-bills at 4.464% avg yield
* BTr awards 2.2 billion pesos of 182-day T-bills at 4.838% avg yield
* BTr awards 1.4 billion pesos of 364-day T-bills at 5.100% avg yield
* Details are on the BTr's website
($1 = 57.2750 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz)
