Philippines raises $150 mln via T-bill auction

November 14, 2022 — 12:24 am EST

Written by Enrico Dela Cruz for Reuters ->

MANILA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Following are the results of the Philippine Bureau of the Treasury's (BTr) auction of T-bills on Monday:

* BTr awards total of 8.6 billion pesos ($149.93 million) vs 15 billion pesos offer)

* BTr awards 5 billion pesos of 91-day T-bills at 4.464% avg yield

* BTr awards 2.2 billion pesos of 182-day T-bills at 4.838% avg yield

* BTr awards 1.4 billion pesos of 364-day T-bills at 5.100% avg yield

($1 = 57.2750 Philippine pesos)

