Philippines raises $896 mln via 2042 T-bond re-issue

January 17, 2023 — 12:06 am EST

Written by Enrico Dela Cruz for Reuters ->

MANILA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Following are the results of the Philippine Bureau of the Treasury's (BTr) auction of 2042 T-bond re-issue on Tuesday:

* BTr fully awards 35 billion pesos offer, accepts additional 14 billion pesos, or total of 49 billion pesos ($895.47 million)

* Average yield 6.525%

* Tenders total 133.95 billion pesos

* Bonds originally issued in November 2022

* Details on the BTr's website

($1 = 54.72 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

