Philippines raises $529 mln from 2029 T-bond re-issue

MANILA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Following are the results of the Philippine Bureau of the Treasury's (BTr) auction on Tuesday for a re-issue of T-bonds maturing in 2029:

* BTr fully awards 30 billion pesos ($529.10 million) offer

* Average yield 6.220%

* Tenders total 54.542 billion pesos

* Bonds originally issued in January 2019

($1 = 56.7000 Philippine pesos)

