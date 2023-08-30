News & Insights

Philippines raises $529 mln from 2029 T-bond re-issue

August 30, 2023 — 01:08 am EDT

Written by Enrico Dela Cruz for Reuters ->

MANILA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Following are the results of the Philippine Bureau of the Treasury's (BTr) auction on Tuesday for a re-issue of T-bonds maturing in 2029:

* BTr fully awards 30 billion pesos ($529.10 million) offer

* Average yield 6.220%

* Tenders total 54.542 billion pesos

* Bonds originally issued in January 2019

* Details on the BTr's website

($1 = 56.7000 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

