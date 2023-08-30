Philippines raises $529 mln from 2029 T-bond re-issue

MANILA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Following are the results of the Philippine Bureau of the Treasury's (BTr) auction on Tuesday for a re-issue of T-bonds maturing in 2029:
* BTr fully awards 30 billion pesos ($529.10 million) offer
* Average yield 6.220%
* Tenders total 54.542 billion pesos
* Bonds originally issued in January 2019
* Details on the BTr's website
($1 = 56.7000 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz)
((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.