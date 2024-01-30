News & Insights

Philippines Q4 GDP grows 5.6% y/y, beats expectations

Credit: REUTERS/ERIK DE CASTRO

January 30, 2024 — 09:07 pm EST

Written by Mikhail Flores and Neil Jerome Morales for Reuters ->

MANILA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Philippine economy grew 5.6% in the fourth quarter, government data showed on Wednesday, above expectations.

Economists in a Reuters poll expected growth to have settled at 5.2% in the last three months of the year, slower than the upwardly revised 6.0% expansion in the third quarter.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the Philippine economy grew 2.1% quarter-on-quarter, above the 1.4% growth forecast in a Reuters poll.

Last quarter's figure brought the full-year gross domestic product growth to 5.6%, below the government's 6.0% to 7.0% target.

