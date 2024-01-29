News & Insights

Philippines Q4 agricultural output value rises 0.7% y/y

MANILA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Philippines' agricultural and fisheries production by value rose 0.7% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, a day ahead of the release of gross domestic product figures.

The incremental growth was driven by crops, livestock and poultry as fisheries posted a decline in value of production, the Philippine Statistics Agency said.

Crop production, which accounted for more than half of total farm output, grew marginally at 0.1% year-on-year. Poultry production expanded 7.8% annually, accounting for more than a tenth of output.

Fisheries production, however, declined by 5.2% in the last three months of 2023.

