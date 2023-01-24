Commodities

Philippines' Q4 agricultural output drops 1% y/y

Credit: REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

January 24, 2023 — 08:00 pm EST

Written by Neil Jerome Morales for Reuters ->

MANILA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Philippine agricultural production fell at an annual pace of 1% by value in the last quarter of 2022, the government said on Wednesday, ahead of Thursday's fourth-quarter GDP report.

Crops, which accounted for 59.1% of the sector's overall output, dropped 1%, while paddy rice fell 2.5%. Livestock output rose 2.5%, poultry increased 1.8%, and fisheries contracted 6.6%.

