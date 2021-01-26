Philippines Q3 GDP contraction revised to 11.4% from 11.5%

MANILA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Philippine economy contracted 11.4% in the third quarter of 2020 from a year earlier PHGDP=ECI, slightly better than the previously reported estimate of an 11.5% slump, the statistics agency said on Wednesday.

The government will announce the economy's fourth-quarter performance on Thursday.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.