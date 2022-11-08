Philippines' Q3 agricultural output up 1.8% y/y

MANILA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Philippines' agricultural and fisheries production grew at an annual pace of 1.8% by value in the third quarter, the government said on Wednesday.

Crops, which accounted for 53.9% of the sector's overall output, increased 1.8%, with paddy rice up 1.0%, data showed ahead of Thursday's third-quarter GDP report.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz and Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

