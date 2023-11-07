News & Insights

Commodities

Philippines Q3 agricultural output down 0.3% y/y

Credit: REUTERS/LISA MARIE DAVID

November 07, 2023 — 08:07 pm EST

Written by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema for Reuters ->

Adds details on sub-sector output in paragraphs 2-3

MANILA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Philippines' agricultural and fisheries production by value fell by 0.3% in the third quarter from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, ahead of Thursday's GDP report.

Crops output, which accounted for 54% of the sector's overall production, decreased 0.4%, government data show.

Fisheries production declined by 6.1%, poultry rose 2.9%, while livestock expanded 2.5%.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales, Karen Lema; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.