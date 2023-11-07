Philippines Q3 agricultural output down 0.3% y/y

Adds details on sub-sector output in paragraphs 2-3

MANILA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Philippines' agricultural and fisheries production by value fell by 0.3% in the third quarter from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, ahead of Thursday's GDP report.

Crops output, which accounted for 54% of the sector's overall production, decreased 0.4%, government data show.

Fisheries production declined by 6.1%, poultry rose 2.9%, while livestock expanded 2.5%.

