Philippines Q2 GDP growth revised up to 7.5% from 7.4%

Credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ

November 08, 2022 — 09:00 pm EST

Written by Neil Jerome Morales for Reuters ->

MANILA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Philippines revised upwards its second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) PHGDP=ECI growth to 7.5% from the previously reported 7.4%, the statistics agency said on Wednesday.

The government will release third-quarter GDP data at around 0200 GMT on Thursday.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com; +632 8841 8914))

