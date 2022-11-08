Philippines Q2 GDP growth revised up to 7.5% from 7.4%

MANILA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Philippines revised upwards its second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) PHGDP=ECI growth to 7.5% from the previously reported 7.4%, the statistics agency said on Wednesday.

The government will release third-quarter GDP data at around 0200 GMT on Thursday.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)

