Philippines Q2 GDP grows 7.4% y/y, slower than forecast

MANILA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Philippine economy expanded slower than expected in the second quarter, data showed on Tuesday, losing its momentum as red-hot inflation curbed consumer spending.

The Southeast Asian country's gross domestic product PHGDP=ECI rose 7.4% in the June quarter from a year earlier, slower than the downwardly revised 8.2% growth in the previous quarter and the 8.6% growth forecast in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales, Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

