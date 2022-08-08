Philippines Q2 GDP grows 7.4% y/y, slower than forecast

Contributors
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Karen Lema Reuters
Enrico Dela Cruz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

The Philippine economy expanded slower than expected in the second quarter, data showed on Tuesday, losing its momentum as red-hot inflation curbed consumer spending.

MANILA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Philippine economy expanded slower than expected in the second quarter, data showed on Tuesday, losing its momentum as red-hot inflation curbed consumer spending.

The Southeast Asian country's gross domestic product PHGDP=ECI rose 7.4% in the June quarter from a year earlier, slower than the downwardly revised 8.2% growth in the previous quarter and the 8.6% growth forecast in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales, Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com; +63 939 3358559;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More