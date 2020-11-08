Philippines Q2 GDP contraction revised to 16.9% y/y from 16.5%

The Philippine economy contracted 16.9% in the second quarter from a year earlier, worse than the preliminary estimate of a 16.5% decline, the statistics agency said on Monday.

The government will announce the economy's third-quarter performance on Tuesday, with economists expecting an annual contraction of 9.8% based on the median forecast in a Reuters' poll.

The economy fell into recession for the first time in 29 years with a record contraction in the second quarter, as coronavirus lockdown measures hit consumption and business activity.

