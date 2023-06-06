Philippines Q1 nickel ore output up 5.3% y/y - mines bureau

MANILA, June 7 (Reuters) - The Philippines' nickel ore output in the first quarter totalled 4 million dry metric tonnes (dmt), up 5.3% versus the 3.8 million dmt produced in the same period last year, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau said on Wednesday.

Of the country's 33 nickel mines, only 13 recorded output during the period while the rest did not produce any due to unfavourable weather conditions or because they were under maintenance, the agency said in its quarterly report.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz)

