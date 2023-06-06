News & Insights

Philippines Q1 nickel ore output up 5.3% y/y - mines bureau

Credit: REUTERS/Erik de Castro

June 06, 2023 — 09:33 pm EDT

Written by Enrico Dela Cruz for Reuters ->

MANILA, June 7 (Reuters) - The Philippines' nickel ore output in the first quarter totalled 4 million dry metric tonnes (dmt), up 5.3% versus the 3.8 million dmt produced in the same period last year, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau said on Wednesday.

Of the country's 33 nickel mines, only 13 recorded output during the period while the rest did not produce any due to unfavourable weather conditions or because they were under maintenance, the agency said in its quarterly report.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com; +63 939 3358559;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.