Philippines' Q1 GDP y/y growth revised down to 8.2% from 8.3%

The Philippine economy grew 8.2% in the first quarter of 2022 from a year earlier, only slightly lower than the previously-reported growth of 8.3%, the statistics agency said on Monday.

The government will release second-quarter gross domestic product data at around 0200 GMT on Tuesday.

