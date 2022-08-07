Philippines' Q1 GDP y/y growth revised down to 8.2% from 8.3%

MANILA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Philippine economy PHGDP=ECI grew 8.2% in the first quarter of 2022 from a year earlier, only slightly lower than the previously-reported growth of 8.3%, the statistics agency said on Monday.

The government will release second-quarter gross domestic product data at around 0200 GMT on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

