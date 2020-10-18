Philippines' PXP Energy in talks with CNOOC on S.China Sea development
MANILA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Philippines' PXP Energy Corp said it was in ongoing negotiations with China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) relating to a memorandum of understanding between Manila and Beijing on joint oil and gas development in the South China Sea.
In a market disclosure, PXP PXP.PS said on Monday the talks were being handled by Forum (GSEC 101) Ltd, a subsidiary of its unit Forum Energy Ltd, but the parties had yet to agree on any disclosable definitive agreement.
In what it described as a unilateral decision, Manila has lifted a six-year-old moratorium on oil and gas exploration in the disputed waters believed to be rich in energy and marine resources, a move Beijing did not oppose.
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.