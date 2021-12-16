Philippines purchased about 50,000 tonnes feed wheat, traders say

HAMBURG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - An importer in the Philippines is believed to have bought around 50,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in an international tender for up to 120,000 tonnes which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

The price was estimated at around $335 a tonne c&f, they said. It was expected to be sourced from Australia for March 2022 shipment.

Another group in the Philippines also bought about 110,000 tonnes of feed wheat in a separate tender on Thursday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

