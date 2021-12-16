Commodities

Philippines purchased about 50,000 tonnes feed wheat, traders say

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

An importer in the Philippines is believed to have bought around 50,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in an international tender for up to 120,000 tonnes which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

HAMBURG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - An importer in the Philippines is believed to have bought around 50,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in an international tender for up to 120,000 tonnes which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

The price was estimated at around $335 a tonne c&f, they said. It was expected to be sourced from Australia for March 2022 shipment.

Another group in the Philippines also bought about 110,000 tonnes of feed wheat in a separate tender on Thursday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular