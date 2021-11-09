Commodities

Philippines purchased about 50,000 T feed wheat from Australia- traders

Michael Hogan Reuters
HAMBURG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - An importer in the Philippines is believed to have bought around 50,000 tonnes of Australian-origin animal feed wheat in a private deal late last week, European traders said on Tuesday.

It was believed to have been bought at about $365 a tonne c&f for shipment between December 2021 and January 2022.

Seller was said to be a multi-national trading house.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

