Philippines purchased about 40,000 tonnes Australian feed wheat, barley -trade

HAMBURG, May 21 (Reuters) - An importer in the Philippines is believed to have bought about 25,000 tonnes of Australian animal feed wheat and 15,000 tonnes of Australian feed barley in a deal earlier this week, European traders said on Friday.

The feed wheat was bought at just over $323 a tonne c&f for shipment in the second half of August. Seller was believed to be trading house GrainCorp.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

