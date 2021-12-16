Philippines purchased about 110,000 tonnes feed wheat, traders say

HAMBURG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - An importer group in the Philippines is believed to have bought around 110,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in an international tender for up to 220,000 tonnes which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

Two consignments each of about 55,000 tonnes were bought, with the price estimated at around $325 a tonne c&f, they said.

The tender had sought up to four 55,000 tonne consignments optionally sourced from Australia, Europe or the Black Sea region for March 15 to May 31, 2022, shipment, traders said.

A separate group in the Philippines is also tendering on Thursday to purchase an estimated 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

