Philippines' Prime Infrastructure Capital files for up to $515 mln IPO

The Philippines' Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc has filed for an up to 28 billion pesos ($515 mln) initial public offering (IPO), the corporate regulator said on Tuesday.

Prime Infrastructure plans to sell up to 1.93 billion shares, including an over-allotment option, at a maximum price of 14.50 pesos each to fund its energy business, documents from the Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

