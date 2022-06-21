Philippines' Prime Infrastructure Capital files for up to $515 mln IPO

MANILA, June 21 (Reuters) - The Philippines' Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc has filed for an up to 28 billion pesos ($515 mln) initial public offering (IPO), the corporate regulator said on Tuesday.

Prime Infrastructure plans to sell up to 1.93 billion shares, including an over-allotment option, at a maximum price of 14.50 pesos each to fund its energy business, documents from the Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

