Commodities

Philippines President Marcos says food sufficiency urgent issue

Contributors
Neil Jerome Morales Reuters
Karen Lema Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Erik de Castro

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos said on Thursday ensuring food sufficiency for a country battling soaring inflation will be among his top priorities as he began his six-year term.

MANILA, June 30 (Reuters) - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos said on Thursday ensuring food sufficiency for a country battling soaring inflation will be among his top priorities as he began his six-year term.

"The role of agriculture cries for the urgent attention that its neglect and misdirection now demands," Marcos, who has appointed himself as agriculture minister, said after taking the oath as president on Thursday.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty)

((martin.petty@tr.com; +66896070413;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular