Philippines President Duterte running in election, but not vs daughter - spokesperson

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte will file his candidacy for next year's election later on Monday, his spokesperson said, but he will not compete against his daughter, who is running for vice president.

Harry Roque, who was at the Commission on Election to file his own candidacy for senator, told reporters that President Duterte will join next year's election, but he did not say for what position.

