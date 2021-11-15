Philippines President Duterte running in election, but not vs daughter - spokesperson

MANILA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte will file his candidacy for next year's election later on Monday, his spokesperson said, but he will not compete against his daughter, who is running for vice president.

Harry Roque, who was at the Commission on Election to file his own candidacy for senator, told reporters that President Duterte will join next year's election, but he did not say for what position.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

((karen.lema@thomsonreuters.com; +632 841-8938;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.