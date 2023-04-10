Philippines posts smallest trade deficit in three months in Feb

Adds milestones

MANILA, April 11 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a trade deficit of $3.88 billion for February PHTBAL=ECI, the smallest gap in three months, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Imports in February PHIMP=ECI shrank 12.1% to $8.95 billion from a year earlier, the steepest drop since November 2020. Exports PHEXP=ECI fell 18.1% to $5.08 billion, the biggest decline since May, 2020, preliminary data showed.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies)

