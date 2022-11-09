Philippines posts Q3 GDP growth of 7.6% - official data

Credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ

November 09, 2022 — 09:00 pm EST

Written by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico dela Cruz for Reuters ->

MANILA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Philippine economy expanded 7.6% in the third quarter from a year earlier, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, growth was 2.9% compared with the 0.1% contraction in the previous three month period.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico dela Cruz; Writing by Karen Lema; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((karen.lema@thomsonreuters.com; +632 841-8938;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.