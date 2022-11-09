Philippines posts Q3 GDP growth of 7.6% - official data

MANILA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Philippine economy expanded 7.6% in the third quarter from a year earlier, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, growth was 2.9% compared with the 0.1% contraction in the previous three month period.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico dela Cruz; Writing by Karen Lema; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

