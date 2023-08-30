News & Insights

Philippines posts July budget deficit of $843.8 million

August 30, 2023 — 10:01 pm EDT

Written by Neil Jerome Morales for Reuters ->

MANILA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Philippine government posted a budget deficit PHBUD=ECI of 47.8 billion pesos ($843.78 million) in July, narrower than the 86.8 billion pesos deficit in the same period last year, the Bureau of the Treasury said on Thursday.

The cumulative budget gap for January to July reached 599.5 billion pesos, it said in a statement.

($1 = 56.65 Philippine pesos)

