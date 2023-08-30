Philippines posts July budget deficit of $843.8 million

MANILA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Philippine government posted a budget deficit PHBUD=ECI of 47.8 billion pesos ($843.78 million) in July, narrower than the 86.8 billion pesos deficit in the same period last year, the Bureau of the Treasury said on Thursday.

The cumulative budget gap for January to July reached 599.5 billion pesos, it said in a statement.

($1 = 56.65 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty)

