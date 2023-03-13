Philippines posts January trade deficit of $5.74 bln

March 13, 2023 — 09:19 pm EDT

Written by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz for Reuters ->

MANILA, March 14 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a trade deficit of $5.74 billion for January PHTBAL=ECI, the biggest monthly gap since August, government data showed on Tuesday

Imports in January PHIMP=ECI grew 3.9% to $11 billion from a year earlier, the first monthly growth in three months, while exports PHEXP=ECI fell 13.5% to $5.2 billion.

The decline in exports was the steepest in nearly three years, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
