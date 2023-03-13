Philippines posts January trade deficit of $5.74 bln

Refiles to add dropped word "bln" in headline
MANILA, March 14 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a trade deficit of $5.74 billion for January PHTBAL=ECI, the biggest monthly gap since August, government data showed on Tuesday
Imports in January PHIMP=ECI grew 3.9% to $11 billion from a year earlier, the first monthly growth in three months, while exports PHEXP=ECI fell 13.5% to $5.2 billion.
The decline in exports was the steepest in nearly three years, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)
