Philippines posts January trade deficit of $5.74 bln

MANILA, March 14 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a trade deficit of $5.74 billion for January PHTBAL=ECI, the biggest monthly gap since August, government data showed on Tuesday

Imports in January PHIMP=ECI grew 3.9% to $11 billion from a year earlier, the first monthly growth in three months, while exports PHEXP=ECI fell 13.5% to $5.2 billion.

The decline in exports was the steepest in nearly three years, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

