MANILA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine government posted a budget deficit PHBUD=ECI of 179.8 billion Philippine pesos ($3.06 billion) for September, the Bureau of the Treasury said on Wednesday.

($1 = 58.68 Philippine pesos)

(Editing by Ed Davies)

