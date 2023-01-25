Philippines posts $4.6 bln trade deficit in December

Adds milestones, full-year trade deficit

MANILA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a trade deficit of $4.6 billion for December PHTBAL=ECI, the biggest trade gap in three months, government data showed on Thursday.

That brought the full-year trade deficit to $58.3 billion compared with the 2021 gap of $42.2 billion.

Imports in December PHIMP=ECI declined 9.9% to $10.3 billion from a year earlier, the deepest decline since January 2021, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

Exports PHEXP=ECI fell 9.7% to $5.7 billion, the sharpest drop since August 2020.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

