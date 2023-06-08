News & Insights

Philippines posts $4.53 bln trade deficit for April

Credit: REUTERS/ERIK DE CASTRO

June 08, 2023 — 09:18 pm EDT

Written by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz for Reuters ->

MANILA, June 9 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a trade deficit PHTBAL=ECI of $4.53 billion for April, preliminary official data showed on Friday.

Imports PHIMP=ECI in April fell 17.7% to $9.43 billion from a year earlier, the deepest decline recorded since May 2020.

Exports PHEXP=ECI shrank 20.2%, the biggest decline since May 2020, to $4.9 billion, falling for a fifth successive month, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

The World Bank this week flagged high global inflation and a weaker economy as downside risks to the Philippines including its exports.

