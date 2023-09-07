News & Insights

Philippines posts $4.2 bln trade deficit in July

Credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ

September 07, 2023 — 09:17 pm EDT

Written by Neil Jerome Morales, Mikhail Flores, Enrico Dela Cruz for Reuters ->

MANILA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a trade deficit PHTBAL=ECI of $4.2 billion for July, wider than the prior month's $3.9 billion gap, preliminary official data showed on Friday.

Imports PHIMP=ECI in July fell 15.3% to $10.35 billion from a year earlier, the steepest fall since October 2020, while exports PHEXP=ECI dipped 1.2% to $6.14 billion following two straight months of increases, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

