Philippines posts $4.2 bln trade deficit in July

MANILA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a trade deficit PHTBAL=ECI of $4.2 billion for July, wider than the prior month's $3.9 billion gap, preliminary official data showed on Friday.

Imports PHIMP=ECI in July fell 15.3% to $10.35 billion from a year earlier, the steepest fall since October 2020, while exports PHEXP=ECI dipped 1.2% to $6.14 billion following two straight months of increases, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales, Mikhail Flores and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

