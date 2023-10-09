News & Insights

Philippines posts $4.13 bln trade deficit in August

October 09, 2023 — 09:18 pm EDT

Written by Enrico dela Cruz and Mikhail Flores for Reuters ->

MANILA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a trade deficit of $4.13 billion for August PHTBAL=ECI, a slightly narrower gap versus the previous month after an increase in exports, preliminary official data showed on Tuesday.

Imports PHIMP=ECI fell 13.1% to $10.83 billion from a year earlier, marking the seventh straight month of decline.

Exports PHEXP=ECI increased 4.2% to $6.7 billion, the biggest growth in nine months, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

With the country's trade deficit unlikely to narrow much into year-end, the Philippine peso will only get a reprieve when services trade surplus and inward remittance pick up in October and December, HSBC said in an Oct. 9 report.

