Philippines posts $4 bln trade deficit in December, four-month low

MANILA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a trade deficit of $4.01 billion for December, its narrowest gap in four months, government data showed on Friday.

Imports in December declined 5.1% to $9.8 billion from a year earlier, while exports eased 0.5%, its slowest drop since posting an uptick in August, to $5.8 billion, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

