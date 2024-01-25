News & Insights

Philippines posts $4 bln trade deficit in December, four-month low

Credit: REUTERS/LISA MARIE DAVID

January 25, 2024 — 08:14 pm EST

Written by Neil Jerome Morales and Mikhail Flores for Reuters ->

Adds milestones for trade balance, exports in paragraphs 1-2

MANILA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a trade deficit of $4.01 billion for December, its narrowest gap in four months, government data showed on Friday.

Imports in December declined 5.1% to $9.8 billion from a year earlier, while exports eased 0.5%, its slowest drop since posting an uptick in August, to $5.8 billion, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Mikhail Flores; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((neiljerome.morales@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.