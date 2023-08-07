Philippines posts $3.92 bln trade deficit in June

Adds milestones, analyst comment in paragraph 3

MANILA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a trade deficit PHTBAL=ECI of $3.92 billion for June, the most narrow gap since February, preliminary official data showed on Tuesday.

Imports PHIMP=ECI in June fell 15.2% to $10.62 billion from a year earlier, the steepest decline since October 2020, while exports PHEXP=ECI grew 0.8% to $6.7 billion, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

Ahead of Tuesday's data, ING senior economist Nicholas Mapa had projected contractions for both exports and imports in June given slowing global trade.

The data comes ahead of Thursday's second-quarter gross domestic product data.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

