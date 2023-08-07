Philippines posts $3.92 bln trade deficit in June

MANILA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a trade deficit PHTBAL=ECI of $3.92 billion for June, preliminary official data showed on Tuesday.

Imports PHIMP=ECI in June fell 15.2% to $10.62 billion from a year earlier, while exports PHEXP=ECI grew 0.8% to $6.7 billion, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.