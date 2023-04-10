Philippines posts $3.9 bln trade deficit for February

Credit: REUTERS/DONDI TAWATAO

April 10, 2023 — 09:02 pm EDT

Written by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz for Reuters ->

MANILA, April 11 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a trade deficit of $3.88 billion for February PHTBAL=ECI, official preliminary data showed on Tuesday.

Imports in February PHIMP=ECI shrank 12.1% to $8.95 billion from a year earlier, while exports PHEXP=ECI fell 18.1% to $5.08 billion, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

