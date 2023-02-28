Philippines posts $29 bln budget deficit for 2022, within target

February 28, 2023

Written by Enrico Dela Cruz and Karen Lema for Reuters

MANILA, March 1 (Reuters) - The Philippine government posted a budget deficit of 1.6 trillion pesos ($29 billion) for 2022, with the gap in December hitting 378.4 billion pesos PHBUD=ECI, the Bureau of the Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 2022 gap was 3.4% lower than the 2021 shortfall and within the 1.7 trillion pesos programme for the year, it said.

($1 = 55.17 Philippine pesos)

