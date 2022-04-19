Philippines' PLDT to sell telecoms towers for $1.5 bln

MANILA, April 19 (Reuters) - Philippines' PLDT Inc TEL.PS has signed a deal to sell thousands of its telecoms towers for 77 billion pesos ($1.47 billion), the company said on Tuesday.

Subsidiaries of foreign firms edotco Group and EdgePoint won the auction for 5,907 telecom towers and related passive telecom infrastructure, PLDT said in a stock exchange disclosure.

Proceeds from the sale and leaseback deal will allow PLDT, partly owned by Japan's NTT DoCoMo Inc 9437.T and Hong Kong's First Pacific Co Ltd 0142.HK, to pay debts.

($1 = 52.37 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

