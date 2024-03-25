News & Insights

Philippines plans up to $10.4 bln domestic borrowing in Q2

March 25, 2024 — 08:52 pm EDT

Written by Neil Jerome Morales for Reuters ->

MANILA, March 26 (Reuters) - The Philippines, one of Asia's most active issuers of sovereign debt, plans to raise as much as 585 billion Philippine pesos ($10.4 billion) from treasury bills and bonds in the second quarter, its Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) said on Monday.

The BTr would hold weekly auctions for 91-day, 182-day and 364-day T-bills in April to June, offering up to 15 billion pesos at each.

It would also offer 120 billion pesos of T-bonds each in April and June, and 150 billion pesos in May, BTr said in a posting on its website.

($1 = 56.28 Philippine pesos)

