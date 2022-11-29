Philippines plans to launch retail dollar bond issue in Q1

MANILA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Philippines plans to launch a U.S. dollar retail treasury bond issue in the first quarter of next year, its finance secretary said on Wednesday.

The planned transaction will be the second of its kind, following a $1.6 billion five and 10-year offering in 2021.

(Reporting by Karen Lema Editing by Ed Davies)

((karen.lema@thomsonreuters.com; +632 841-8938;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.